8-year-old girl on bicycle struck by pickup in Beach Park

An 8-year-old girl was critically injured when she was struck by a pickup while riding her bicycle Sunday night in north suburban Beach Park.

The 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was westbound on Everett Street near Cornell Road at 7:10 p.m. when it struck the bike, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The girl was thrown off the bike, and was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the pickup, a 30-year-old Beach Park man, was not hurt.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.