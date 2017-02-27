80-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Rosemont

An 80-year-old man died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle in northwest suburban Rosemont.

Ronald J. Cummings was pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m. at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Cummings was struck by a vehicle that day in the 9500 block of West Higgins Road in Rosemont, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Norwood Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of multiple injuries from being struck by a motor vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

Details on the crash were not immediately available from Rosemont police early Monday.