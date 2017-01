80-year-old man missing from NW Side reunited with family

An 80-year-old man who disappeared from his Old Irving Park neighborhood home Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side has been found, according to Chicago Police.

Faredin Fazliu left his home in the 4300 block of North Kedvale about 3:30 p.m., police said.

He has since been located and reunited with his family, police announced Saturday morning.