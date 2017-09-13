80-year-old woman pushed to the ground, robbed in Lincoln Park

An elderly woman was robbed and pushed to the ground Tuesday evening in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood by two suspects, one who may have been as young as 12.

At 5:18 p.m., two male suspects approached the 80-year-old woman in the 1400 block of West Altgeld and pushed her to the ground, according to Chicago Police.

They yanked the woman’s purse from her arm and ran away, police said. She refused medical attention.

Officers searched the area but did not find the suspects, police said.

One of the suspects is described as a black male with a dark complexion, between 15 and 21, about 5-foot-7 and 140-159 pounds, police said. The other suspect is described as a 12- to 16-year-old black male, about 5-foot-4 and 120 pounds.

Area North detectives are investigating.