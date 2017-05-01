82-year-old woman dies after McCook crash on New Year’s Day

An 82-year-old woman died early on New Year’s Day after she was involved in a crash in west suburban McCook.

Maria M. Monaco was pronounced dead at 12:19 a.m. Sunday at the scene of the crash in the 5500 block of Joliet Road in McCook, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The Vulcan McCook Quarry is listed at that address.

An autopsy Sunday found she died of multiple injuries when an SUV struck a fixed object, and her death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office. She lived in the 8200 block of 44th Place in Lyons.

McCook police did not return messages seeking comment Thursday.