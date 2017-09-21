83-year-old man missing after failing to return to Albany Park home

An 83-year-old man was reported missing Thursday night after he failed to return to his home in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Jose Pinduisaca left his home about 8 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Bernard but has not been home since, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Pinduisaca was described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, about 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a brown fedora-style hat, a long-sleeve, button-down sky blue shirt and black shoes.

Pinduisaca only speaks Spanish, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.