Police are searching for an elderly man last seen nearly two weeks ago in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Nathan Wade was last seen Sept. 7 near 48th and Hermitage, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.
Wade is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.