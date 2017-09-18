83-year-old man reported missing from Back of the Yards

Police are searching for an elderly man last seen nearly two weeks ago in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Nathan Wade was last seen Sept. 7 near 48th and Hermitage, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Wade is described as a 6-foot, 200-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.