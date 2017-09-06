83-year-old woman dies weeks after Palos Hills crash

An 83-year-old woman died early Thursday from injuries she suffered in a crash last month in southwest suburban Palos Hills.

Mary Frances Caddigan was driving east on 111th Street at 2:28 p.m. on May 16 when her vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on, according to Palos Hills police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her vehicle then spun and hit another westbound vehicle.

Caddigan, who lived in Oak Lawn, was taken to Palos Community Hospital and was later transferred to a nursing home in Evergreen Park, authorities said. She was pronounced dead there at 4:15 a.m. Thursday.

An autopsy Thursday found she died of complications of injuries from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was ruled an accident.