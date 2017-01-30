84-year-old woman killed in northwest Indiana crash

An 84-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in northwest Indiana.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6:10 a.m. in the 15000 block of Wicker Avenue in Cedar Lake, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office. A witness told investigators a 2001 Oldsmobile was heading north in the southbound lane of Wicker Avenue when it struck a 2007 Chevrolet pick-up truck.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, 84-year-old Julia Hansen, was ejected from her car, according to the sheriff’s office. Hansen, of West Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force trauma.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Crown Point with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.