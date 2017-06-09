84-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s missing from Lincoln Square

Police are asking Southwest Side residents for help in locating an 84-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the Lincoln Square neighborhood.

Qundo Almas, who has Alzheimer’s and does not speak English, went missing from the 2500 block of West Berwyn, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Almas was described as a 5-foot, 180-pound Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray blouse, a light purple skirt, black shoes and a headband.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.