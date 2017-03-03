$850K winning lotto ticket sold in Justice

An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $850,000 was sold this week in southwest suburban Justice.

The quick pick Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at E&M Food & Liquor, 7758 Archer Road, and matched all five numbers in Thursday’s midday drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 01 – 11 – 14 – 17 – 35.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until he or she can bring it to an Illinois Lottery prize center in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have a year from the original drawing date to claim prizes.

The store will receive a bonus of $8,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.