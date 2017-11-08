86-year-old man found shot to death in his Canaryville home

An 86-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday afternoon in his South Side Canaryville neighborhood home.

Officers found Donald L. McNamara, 86, bleeding from his head just after 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Wallace, according to Chicago Police.

When paramedics arrived, they found a puncture wound to the back of his head, police said.

McNamara was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.