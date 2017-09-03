86-year-old man missing from Lake View

Police are looking for an 86-year-old man who went missing Thursday from the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Joseph Biancalana was last seen about 9:30 a.m. near Western and Barry streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was driving a white 2006 Ford Taurus with license plates Q637507.

Biancalana was described as a 5-foot-7, 190-pound white man with green eyes, bald head and light complexion, according to the alert. Police said he suffers from minor memory loss.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.