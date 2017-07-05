86-year-old man reported missing from Gage Park

Adolfo Hernandez was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of South Homan Avenue. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for an 86-year-old man who went missing Saturday afternoon from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Adolfo Hernandez was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in the 5100 block of South Homan Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He may be around the 5500 block of South Christiana Avenue or the 7200 block of South Hamlin Avenue.

Hernandez is described as a 5-foot-2, 120-pound Hispanic man with a medium complexion, partially gray hair and blue eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown hooded sweatshirt and a red and black plaid shirt.

Hernandez may be mentally confused, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8385.