88-year-old man with Alzheimer’s missing from Bucktown

An 88-year-old man with Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from the Bucktown neighborhood on the North Side.

Roque Herrera was last seen at 10 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of North Ashland, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-5, 180-pound white Hispanic man with a medium complexion, brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a light-blue checkered coat and black sweatpants, and he had a suitcase with him.

Herrera, who has Alzheimer’s Disease, is known to hang around the park at 1800 N. Ashland and around Division Street near Ashland and Milwaukee Avenues, according to police.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.