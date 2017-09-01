88-year-old woman dies four days after head-on crash in Hobart

An 88-year-old woman died four days after a head-on crash in Hobart, Ind. on Tuesday.

About 6:03 p.m., 91-year-old man was driving northbound on Mississippi Street near 62nd Avenue with passenger 88-year-old Maria Koseff, according to Lt. James Gonzales. The vehicle crossed over into the other lane and hit a vehicle with one occupant going southbound on Mississippi Street. All three people were wearing their seat belts.

After the crash, Koseff was “bleeding and lethargic,” police said. Her injuries did not seem life threatening, police said. She was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center at 3:03 a.m. on Saturday. Koseff lived in the 5400 block of Dexter Drive in Merrillville, Ind., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found her cause of death to be from organic cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle striking a fixed object, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The driver told officers that “it was dark,” he couldn’t see and he was confused, Gonzales said.