89-year-old man dies more than a week after Lake View crash

An 89-year-old man has died more than a week after he was involved in a crash in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

Louis Caladra died at 5:41 p.m. Monday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was involved in a crash on Dec. 30 in the 3100 block of North Halsted, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found Caladra, of the 4100 block of North Marine Drive, died of complications of multiple injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Chicago Police couldn’t provide information about the crash Tuesday afternoon.