89-year-old man grazed in Lawndale drive-by shooting

An 89-year-old man was grazed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 6:37 p.m., he was sitting in front of a business in the 4200 block of West Cermak when a gray van approached, and someone fired shots toward an unknown male who ran away, according to Chicago Police.

The man was grazed in the arm, police said. He refused to be taken to a hospital and was treated in good condition at the scene.

The business was also damaged by gunfire, police said.