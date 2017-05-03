9 children found living in squalor in Englewood home hospitalized

Nine children were hospitalized Sunday afternoon after they were found living in squalor in an Englewood home with no heat or food.

The Chicago Police and Fire departments responded to a complaint about the living conditions in a two-flat home in the 900 block of West 59th Street sometime after 1 p.m., according to Fire Media Affairs spokesman Larry Langford.

Authorities determined the conditions were poor and nine children, ranged in age from infant to 17 years old, were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be checked out, Langford said. There were no outward signs of trauma.

A law enforcement source said there was no heat or food in the home.

A Chicago Police spokeswoman said no one was in custody Sunday afternoon. Area South detectives are investigating.