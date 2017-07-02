9 wounded in Chicago shootings on Tuesday

At least nine people were wounded in separate shootings across Chicago on Tuesday, including a pair of 15-year-old boys.

Most recently, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in an East Garfield Park drive-by shooting late about 9:15 p.m. on the West Side. It happened in the 3100 block of West Jackson, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:20 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the hand in the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood’s 300 block of West Garfield, and he took himself to Stroger in good condition, police said.

The teens were walking about 3:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West 62nd Street in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where one 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other suffered a foot wound and was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

Just after 3 p.m., a 40-year-old woman was driving west in the 5000 block of West Division when someone opened fire in the West Side Austin neighborhood. She was shot in the side and taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to police, who said she wasn’t the intended target.

At 2:21 p.m., a 27-year-old man was walking in the 3900 block of West Monroe in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when someone walked up and shot him in the arms and torso, police said. His condition was unknown.

About 9:30 a.m. in East Garfield Park, a 21-year-old man was shot in both legs in the 600 block of South Albany and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized. Police said he was uncooperative with the investigation.

A little before 9 a.m., a 22-year-old man was walking in the 10600 block of South Avenue J on the Far South Side when he heard two gunshots and realized he’d been hit above the knee, police said. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened about 5 a.m. in Roseland, where shots were fired into the front room of a home in the 300 block of West 109th Street, where a 43-year-old man was sleeping, police said. He was hit in the leg and stabilized at Roseland Community Hospital.

Nine more people were shot in the city on Monday, two of them fatally. Nearly 60 people have been shot in the city in the first week of February.