10-year-old boy killed in Englewood crash with CTA bus

A 10-year-old boy died in a crash Saturday that also injured seven others in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, authorities said.

A dark-colored Chevy SUV was heading west about 4:15 p.m. on 69th Street near Halsted when the driver drove through a solid red traffic light and struck a CTA bus driving through the intersection, Chicago Police said. The CTA bus lost control and struck a dark-colored Mercury SUV.

The 10-year-old boy was ejected from of the Chevy and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Chicago Fire Department said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office could not immediately confirm the death or provide details.

A 44-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman and a 9-year-old boy also in the Chevy were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, the fire department said. A 33-year-old man in the Mercury was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

On the bus, the 59-year-old driver was taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries, the fire department said. Two passengers — a 49-year-old man and a 29-year-old man — were taken to St. Bernard Hospital in serious condition.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit was handling the case.