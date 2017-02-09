9-year-old boy reported missing in Hammond, Indiana

A 9-year-old boy with a cognitive disability was reported missing Saturday night in Hammond, Indiana.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. to the 100 block of Ruth Street after getting a report that Anthony Mitchell had left his home and could not be found, according to Hammond police.

Multiple police agencies were searching for him Saturday night, including with K-9 units and a Lake County sheriff’s office helicopter, police said.

Mitchell was described as an African American boy, about 3-foot-5, with a light complexion, police said. He was wearing gray pajama pants and a dark blue T-shirt.

Anyone in Indiana with information was asked to call 911. Those in Illinois were asked to call Hammond police at (219) 660-0000.