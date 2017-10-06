9-year-old girl dies with gunshot wound in Hobart

A 9-year-old girl was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday evening in Hobart, Indiana.

Investigators were called about 5:45 p.m. to St. Mary Medical Center, 1500 S. Lake Park Ave., according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

Hummel, who lived in Hobart, had been pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy Saturday did not rule on the cause and manner of her death pending further investigation.

Hobart police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.