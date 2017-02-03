9-year-old girl missing from Gage Park

A 9-year-old girl was reported missing Thursday from the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Yvette Diaz was reported missing after she was last seen about 6:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Campbell, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was last seen wearing a black, hooded jacket with fur trim and beige pants, police said. She may be riding a purple bicycle with pink footpegs.

Diaz was described as a 4-foot-5, 120-pound Hispanic girl with brown eyes and hair and an olive complexion, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.