9-year sentence for Rockford-area doctor Charles Dehaan

A federal judge Thursday sentenced Charles Dehaan to nine years in prison for fraudulently billing Medicare for house calls at which prosecutors allege the Rockford-area doctor molested his home-bound patients.

The sentence was two years shy of the maximum term sought by prosecutors, who maintained that while Dehaan had admitted only to two counts of fraud related to patients who never made allegations against the 65-year-old doctor, Dehaan had for years sexually assaulted dozens of elderly, seriously ill women, in their homes.

“(Dehaan) went into these women’s homes, into their living rooms… their bedrooms, where he would visit them,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Paccagnini said. “He violated the very nature of the relationship between patient and doctor.

As he had during a series of hearings dating back to last fall, U.S. District Judge Frederick Kapala noted Thursday that Dehaan had pleaded guilty only to two charges of fraud that had nothing to do with claims of sexual assault.

But Kapala also pointed out that Dehaan faces criminal sexual assault charges in Winnebago and Cook County, and ruled that any additional prison time Dehaan receives on those cases won’t count toward the time he serves on the federal case.

Dehaan has denied allegations from multiple elderly or infirm patients who claimed he sexually assaulted them, in some cases for years, during his visits to their homes. He appeared in court in a faded Winnebago County Jail jumpsuit, having been locked up for violating conditions of his bond by leaving the house for what Dehaan said was church volunteer work.

Dehaan’s wife and one of his daughters were among the five character witness who took the stand Friday, describing Dehaan as a deeply religious man who helped found a local church congregation and who considered his work as a doctor who served the poor and sick as a religious calling.

Speaking to the judge, Dehaan said he had been unable to fully address the accusations against him because of pending criminal and civil cases he faces.

“It has been extremely difficult to remain silent,” Dehaan said. “I can say without hesitation that none of the accusations against me are true.”