Lincolnwood man, 90, dies after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A 90-year-old Lincolnwood man has died of injuries suffered in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Huu Trac Huynh, died around 5 p.m. Saturday at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which said he said he suffered multiple injuries in the crash on the Dan Ryan at 64th Street and ruled the death an accident.

The Illinois State Police could not immediately provide details Sunday about the crash.