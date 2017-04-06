90-year-old man dies in New Lenox car fire

A 90-year-old man died in a car fire Saturday in southwest suburban New Lenox.

Richard Wingate, who lived in New Lenox, was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood about 10:20 a.m. Saturday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of complications of thermal and inhalation injuries from the fire, which happened at Old Hickory Road and North Vine Street in New Lenox, according to New Lenox police and the medical examiner’s office.

The incident is under investigation by New Lenox police, but there do not appear to be signs of foul play or suspicion, police said.

Additional information on the circumstances of the fire was not immediately available.