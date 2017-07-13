91-year-old man fatally struck by car in Wilmette

A 91-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Tuesday night in north suburban Wilmette.

Fayvus Naroditskiy was struck by a 2004 Toyota heading north on Green Bay Road at the intersection with Linden Avenue at 8:48 p.m., according to Wilmette police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Naroditskiy, a Wilmette resident, was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he died at 10:10 p.m., authorities said. An autopsy Wednesday found he died of blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Toyota, a 21-year-old man, was not injured in the crash, police said.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash, police said.

Wilmette police are investigating along with the Major Crash Assistance Team of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force.