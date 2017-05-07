91-year-old man reported missing from Near North Side

Police are looking for a 91-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday from the Near North Side.

Samuel Epstein was last seen in the 100 block of East Ontario Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He was wearing a blue, V-neck T-shirt, blue and white shorts, and black shoes.

Epstein was described as a 5-foot-6, 130-pound white man with balding hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.