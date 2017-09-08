93-year-old man with dementia missing from Gresham

Police are looking for a 93-year-old man who went missing Tuesday from the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Ceasar Douglas was last seen in the 8300 block of South May, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may have boarded a bus at 83rd and Racine.

Douglas is described as a 6-foot-1, 160-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair and a medium complexion, police said. He has dementia and walks with a cane.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.