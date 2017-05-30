94-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in Berwyn

A 94-year-old man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in west suburban Berwyn.

Walter Sendziol was struck by a vehicle at Ogden and Ridgeland avenues in Berwyn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sendziol, a Berwyn resident, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 12:06 p.m. Monday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Tuesday found he died of multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

A spokesman for the city of Berwyn did not immediately respond to a request for information Tuesday afternoon.