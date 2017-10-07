95-year-old man dies more than 2 weeks after Northbrook crash

An elderly man died more than two weeks after he was injured in a crash in north suburban Northbrook.

John Robertson, 95, was involved in a crash on June 22 on Skokie Boulevard in Northbrook, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Robertson, a Wilmette resident, died at 10:23 p.m. on July 6 at Evanston Hospital, more than two weeks after the crash, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Friday found he died of delayed complications of multiple blunt force injuries in a motor vehicle collision, and his death was ruled an accident.

Northbrook police did not immediately respond to messages seeking information about the crash.