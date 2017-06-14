Severe thunderstorms expected for Chicago area

The Chicago area was under a severe thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening, with stormy weather conditions reported in the city early afternoon.

The severe thunderstorm watch was in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all of northern Illinois, including the Chicago area, as well as parts of southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms were spotted in the northwest suburbs in the afternoon from Prairie Grove to Huntley, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of northeast Illinois until about 4:30 p.m., according to the weather service. The impacted counties included Cook, McHenry, Kane and Lake.

Winds reaching 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were possible, and scattered showers were expected throughout the day across Chicago, according to the weather service.

People were advised to avoid driving vehicles through flooded roadways, caused by the storm’s “torrential rainfall,” the weather service said.