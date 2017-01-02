A burbot? Yes, a burbot: Another kind of Fish of the Week

Megan Cinto of Seneca caught this burbot while ice fishing for walleye and whitefish in Sturgeon Bay, Wis. near dark in January.

“It sure put up one heck of a fight,’’ her boyfriend Kenny Bassett emailed.

Cinto was using a Moonshine Shiver Minnow tipped with a minnow head in 28 feet of water.

This is a rare burbot for FOTW. Burbot are noted for their multitude of nicknames, including eelpout, lawyer, freshwater cod and freshwater ling.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).