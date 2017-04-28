A downsizing Macy’s is looking to sell off half the floors in their iconic State Street building in Chicago’s Loop.

“Of course, the Walnut Room will remain as it is a cherished tradition,” spokeswoman Andrea Schwartz said in a statement.

The Walnut Room, on the seventh floor, was the first restaurant to be located in a department store when it opened in 1907 in what was then the Chicago-based Marshall Field’s department store.

“We have 14 floors and will sell those above” the Walnut Room, Schwartz said.

The sale is part of a plan to redevelop the flagship Macy’s site, 111 N. State St., to create “a more vibrant and productive store,” Schwartz said.

The Walnut Room of the Macy’s store on State Street. | Sun-Times file photo