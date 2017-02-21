A former Blagojevich aide’s survival guide for Trump staffers

Absorb the “boss’ anger and craziness.” Focus on doing your job well, and ignore the “circus in the West Wing.” And don’t be afraid to tell the president “no” — if it means stopping “stupid things from happening.”

That’s Bradley Tusk’s advice for newly appointed members of the Trump Administration.

“If you’re not willing to fight — and to be fired for it — don’t take the job,” Tusk writes in an article published on inc.com.

Tusk figures he knows what he’s talking about. At 29, he was named Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s deputy governor, a position for which he says he was “totally unqualified.”

Now founder and CEO of Tusk Ventures and Tusk Strategies in New York, Tusk penned a survival blueprint of sorts for those he sees in a similar situation.

“So for those now entering the Trump administration, what do you do when you have a crazy boss and the responsibilities of your job outstrip your experience?” he writes. “Here’s how I survived.”

Tusk offers five basic tips culled from his years as Blagojevich’s top aide.

They include not being afraid to tell the boss no.

“Rod and I fought all of the time,” Tusk writes. “He always had a conspiracy theory or a grudge or some plan that was invariably a bad idea. It’s no fun to have your boss scream at you 24/7. But, it’s also how you stop stupid things from happening and how you stay out of jail.”

Tusk did stay out of jail. He spent four years as deputy governor, but quit in 2006, before Blagojevich’s criminal troubles. Blagojevich, of course, did not. He’s serving a 14-year prison sentence for corruption.

In the article, Tusk makes it clear it was no picnic “dealing with Rod and his issues.” He writes of once having to accompany the governor to an appointment with his tailor so they could discuss whether Blagojevich should veto or sign a bill.

Other advice Tusk offers includes: acting as a buffer between the boss and employees, hiring as many talented people as you can, enjoying the freedom of being able to devise your own policies and concentrating “on the core work of your job and your agency.

“The contrast between the circus in the West Wing and you just working hard thoughtfully, creatively, and constantly will win you the respect of your employees, legislators, reporters and advocates,” he writes. “And that will allow you to get things done.”

And despite the challenges, Tusk offers words of encouragement.

“I was totally unqualified,” Tusk writes. “But I worked very hard, took the job extremely seriously, and all in all, did okay.”

“So when people who seem unqualified and inexperienced are now being named to jobs in the White House or the Cabinet, I understand what they’re going through. They’re being offered the chance to do something really interesting, to serve their country, and to make a name for themselves. Of course they’re saying yes.”