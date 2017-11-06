A look at the early and expensive battle to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner

When voters go to the polls next year to choose a Democratic nominee for governor, they may have plenty of options; so far, eight candidates have announced they are seeing the party's nomination to face incumbent Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. | Getty Images

With eight Democratic candidates trying to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner, next year’s gubernatorial primary — nine months away — is shaping up to become one of the most expensive in U.S. history.

It’s also packed with the most declared candidates and the most money raised of any current gubernatorial primary nationwide, according to Sarah Brune, executive director for the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform.

The most expensive gubernatorial race in U.S. history was in California in 2010, when Democrat Jerry Brown defeated Republican Meg Whitman, who spent $142 million of her money on the campaign. In total, candidates raised and spent about $280 million during the primary and campaign.

Brune noted the California candidates had only raised around $17 million during their primary. “We are hurtling down the tracks towards that destination,” Brune said of the Illinois race topping the California record.

Of note is the early spending during the primary. Generally candidates spend the most in the general election. Rauner has a hefty $70 million on hand — with $50 million of that coming from his own coffers. The perceived Democratic frontrunner, J.B. Pritzker, is a billionaire who already has contributed $14 million to his campaign. And there’s plenty of time before the election for those tallies to climb.

Another factor playing into the unprecedented nature of the race is the early endorsement of Pritzker by the Illinois AFL-CIO and 15 other unions.

“Usually you’ve got a lot more caution going on there and the position of the unions is they would normally let the candidates kind of sort themselves out and make sure there’s some ‘there, there’ in terms of how well the candidates are at retail politics and how do they deal with the news media,” said Kent Redfield, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

Here’s a snapshot of the primary candidates:

J.B. Pritzker: Billionaire investor and entrepreneur; founder of 1871, a non-profit technology incubator; early education advocate.

$$$ on hand: $14.14 million; Since Pritzker announced just days before the filing deadline, he had $141,369.59 in contributions to report. He has since donated $14 million to his campaign.

Key endorsements/supporters: Illinois AFL-CIO, Chicago Regional Council of Carpenters, The Chicago Laborers’ District Council, Ironworkers Chicago District Council & Vicinity, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, and 10 other unions; Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers; early education advocate Barbara Bowman.

Date announced: April 6

Media/Digital buys: Pritzker began running TV ads across the state on May 2. A second ad began airing on May 15. The campaign is also running online ads across social media.

Bottom line: Pritzker’s early endorsement from the Illinois AFL-CIO may have put him in the driver’s seat, but there are plenty more key labor group endorsements that can help fuel him to victory — or harm him. He’s also dealing with some early negative headlines — like a Chicago Tribune story which revealed via FBI wire taps that he expressed interest in becoming state treasurer to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich; and a Sun-Times story which found he got a $230,000 property tax break on the mansion he purchased next to his residence.

Chris Kennedy: Businessman; founder of Top Box Foods, a hunger-relief non-profit; former chairman of the Greater Chicago Food Depository; managed the Merchandise Mart; son of the late Robert F. Kennedy.

Date announced: Feb. 8.

$$$ on hand: $1.193 million; $907,427.61 as of first quarterly report; $286,514.04 in contributions since March 31; Kennedy has donated $250,100.

Key endorsements/supporters: Iroquois County Democratic Central Committee, Southern Illinois Democratic County Chairmen’s Association. The Kennedy campaign said he has the support of former state Senate President Emil Jones Jr. and former White House chief of staff and U.S. commerce secretary Bill Daley.

Media/Digital buys: While Kennedy hasn’t filed expenditures for any TV ads, he has paid $74,625 to Revolution Messaging — the digital media company Sen. Bernie Sanders used during his presidential campaign. Revolution is doing Kennedy’s online fundraising and digital media program, which includes emails and his website.

Bottom line: Some have questioned whether Kennedy is in it for the long haul; his campaign has staunchly insisted he is. An early labor endorsement for Pritzker was a fundraising blow to Kennedy. Still, the primary is a long nine months away and Kennedy could be saving resources.

Ameya Pawar: 47th Ward Alderman.

Date announced: Jan. 3

$$$ on hand: $256,703.05; $246,203.05 listed in first report; $10,500 in contributions since March 31.

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A. The campaign says it’s “key supporters” are 1,800 volunteers from more than 60 counties.

Media/Digital buys: Although the campaign has not yet listed its expenditures, Joe Trippi & Associates is handling the campaign’s digital buys and the campaign is heavily active on Facebook and Twitter.

Bottom line: Pawar is seeking to run a grassroots campaign and he’s visited more than 35 counties since announcing. His goal is 102 counties. He’s also targeting what he’s called “wealth worship” and is working to attract the many progressive voters in Chicago and around the state.

Daniel Biss: State senator from Evanston.

Date announced: March 20.

$$$ on hand: $1.68 million; $1.59 million listed in first report; $91,602.50 in contributions since March 31; the campaign says 75 percent of donations are under $99.

Endorsements/key supporters: Jon Carson, former national field director for former President Obama and co-chair of Organizing for Action; Donna Miller, community activist and former president of the South Suburban Democratic Women.

Media/digital buys: The campaign confirmed a six-figure digital media buy since the campaign launched, primarily on Facebook and Google. Expenditures show $10,000 spent for digital advertising with firm 270 Strategies, which offers digital consulting and digital ad placement.

Bottom line: Biss says he’s running to create a movement “of ordinary people ready to take their state back from money and the machine.” He’s been an active critic of Rauner, targeting him for the budget impasse, and also for his re-election spending. He’s also criticized Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, saying he’s been in power for too long and is holding the state back.

Bob Daiber: Regional Superintendent of Schools in Madison County.

Date announced: Feb. 13.

$$$ on hand: $37,530.17 on first report; $20,000 came from Daiber.

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A

Media/digital buys: N/A

Bottom line: While he doesn’t have the fundraising muster, Daiber has impressed audiences with his confidence. At a luncheon with the Cook County Democratic Party, he declared he could carry downstate Illinois where he says he has some name recognition.

Scott Drury: State representative from Highwood, former federal prosecutor.

Date announced: June 6.

$$$ on hand: $292,582.73 from first quarterly report; $7,600 in contributions since March 31.

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A

Media/digital buys: N/A

Bottom line: Drury declared himself to be the only candidate to stand up against the “Madigan Machine,” although other candidates have been critical of the longtime speaker. Drury was the only House Democrat who didn’t vote for Madigan’s historic leadership re-election during January’s inauguration ceremony. He’s considered unpopular among his fellow Democratic legislators and has dubbed them “establishment politicians.”

Alex Paterakis: Small business owner and entrepreneur.

Date announced: October 2016.

$$$ on hand: N/A

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A

Media/digital buys: N/A

Bottom line: Paterakis dubs himself the anti-money and anti-establishment candidate but has virtually no name recognition and little to no funding.

Tio Hardiman: Former director of the anti-violence organization CeaseFire; ran for governor in the 2014 Democratic primary.

Date announced: June 5

$$$ on hand: N/A

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A

Media/digital buys: N/A/

Bottom line: Hardiman struggled in 2014 and didn’t come close to defeating then-incumbent Gov. Pat Quinn in a one-on-one matchup. And his late announcement of candidacy means he’ll have to fight his way through a crowded field this time.

Bruce Rauner: incumbent governor; former chairman of private equity firm GTCR.

Date announced: Rauner has not technically announced he’s running again, although he has made comments to the media about his re-election and has launched campaign-funded stops across the state.

$$$ on hand: $70.56 million; $50.39 million from his first quarterly report; $20.17 million in contributions since March 31.

Endorsements/key supporters: N/A

Media/digital buys: State Solutions, an arm of the Republican Governors Association, has been running TV ads in support of Rauner since late March. A first round of ads was purchased for $1.05 million in five TV markets statewide. Rauner has said the ads aren’t about his re-election but focused on getting a state budget deal passed.

Bottom line: Rauner has the financial muster and organization to get his message across to voters across the state. He’s spent the past few weeks highlighting homeowners’ and their struggles to pay their property taxes — a universal pain heard throughout the state. But he’ll have to fight off the budget impasse finger-pointing, and voters will have the final say of whether or not he is to blame.

NOTE: Contribution information is from the Illinois Campaign for Political Reform, which doesn’t include contributions under $1,000. Those will be listed by campaigns in their next quarterly report, due July 17.