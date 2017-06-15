A suspicious object found in the South Loop was ‘inactive’: Police

A suspicious object found Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood was determined to be “inactive.”

The Chicago Police Bomb and Arson unit was called about 4:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of South Wells for a report of a suspicious object, police said

Investigators found several object tied together and a timer attached, police said.

Police said the object was determined to be “inactive.” Additional information about the object and and what it was comprised of was not released Thursday evening.