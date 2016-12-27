Abbott wins FTC OK for $25B takeover of St. Jude Medical

Abbott has won FTC approval to acquire St. Jude Medical Inc. | File Photo

Abbott Laboratories’ $25 billion deal for St. Jude Medical received regulatory approval Tuesday.

Abbott and St. Jude Medical, a maker of medical devices, agreed in October sell two product lines to win approval from the Federal Trade Commission. The companies will sell the product lines to Terumo Corp. for about $1.12 billion.

Abbott, based in North Chicago, and St. Jude Medical, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, announced their $25 billion acquisition on April 28.

The combination is expected to create a leading maker of medical devices in high-growth areas of the cardiovascular market.

St. Jude Medical is strong in the areas of heart failure devices, atrial fibrillation and cardiac rhythm management. Abbott is a leader in coronary intervention and transcatheter mitral repair.

“Bringing together these two great companies will create a premier medical device business and immediately advance Abbott’s strategic and competitive position,” Abbott chairman and CEO Miles D. White said in April. “The combined business will have a powerful pipeline ready to deliver next-generation medical technologies and offer improved efficiencies for health care systems around the world.”

Earlier this month, Abbott filed a lawsuit to end its buyout of troubled medical diagnostics maker Alere as that company dealt with the fallout of a key device recall and government investigations.