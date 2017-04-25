Abortion bill clears Illinois House despite Rauner vow to veto

SPRINGFIELD — As hundreds of women rallied outside the Capitol, The Illinois House on Tuesday passed a controversial measure that would remove an abortion trigger provision and expand Medicaid coverage — a bill Gov. Bruce Rauner has vowed to veto.

The House voted 62-55. There were no Republican votes in support of the bill.

Earlier at a women’s march and rally, Illinois Senate President John Cullerton told the crowd he’s prepared to try to pass the bill in the Senate, and also override Rauner’s veto if necessary.

The bill would remove a “trigger provision” that would make abortions illegal should Roe v. Wade be overturned — and would also allow women with Medicaid and state-employee health insurance to use their coverage for abortions in any case. The state already pays for abortions for cases of rape, incest, to protect the health of the mother and to save the life of the mother.

During more than an hour of debate, some Republicans argued the measure would cost the state and expansion of Medicaid services isn’t necessary. Some voted no for ideological reasons.

State Rep. Peter Breen, R-Lombard, argued that expanding Medicaid coverage for abortions would cost the state millions.

“Where should that money come from? Should it come from cancer screenings … will it come from necessary surgeries?” Breen asked.

Breen said the trigger language in the bill is “clouding the debate,” and that if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned, abortion still would not be illegal in the state.

“It is in the word of today, fake news. It’s a smokescreen,” Breen said. “The entire purpose of this bill is to bring more money, millions of dollars from the Illinois State treasury to the abortion industry.”

Others said they were religious, but felt they needed to support the bill to help low-income women get safe and accessible abortion services.

“I am offended that my faith has been questioned on this floor because I support a women’s right to choose,” State Rep. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, said during the debate. “It is not my place to make a decision for another. That decision must be between that person and their family and their God.”

State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie, D-Chicago, read Rauner’s own words in support of expanding abortion coverage for low-income women from a 2014 candidate questionnaire on the House floor: “I think he was right then.”

As the debate stretched into its second hour, Democratic gubernatorial candidates spoke at the women’s rally — J.B. Pritzker wearing a button that read “The future is female.” Candidates Chris Kennedy, State Sen. Daniel Biss, D-Evanston, Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar and Madison County schools superintendent Bob Daiber spoke at the rally. Rauner’s opponents have used his position on the bill as fodder for criticism.

“This demonstration, this collective action, is the best of America,” Kennedy said. “…You are part of what makes America great.”

Momentum on the legislation — sponsored by state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, D-Chicago, and 24 other House Democrats — had been building when Rauner’s administration on April 14 said he wouldn’t support the bill because of “sharp divisions of opinion of taxpayer funding of abortion.” The administration, however, offered that the Republican governor is “committed to protecting women’s reproductive rights under current Illinois law.”

The governor’s office also said there was an offer to support the measure if Feigenholtz removed the Medicaid portion of the bill. She said no.

“It is important. They are both important and they should be cast together. And it’s just a red herring what they’re doing,” Feigenholtz said about the governor’s office ask.

Abortion rights advocates say the trigger language is needed to keep abortions legal in Illinois. Before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, abortion in Illinois was illegal unless a mother’s life was at stake. A law was passed in 1975 that said Illinois would make abortions illegal again if the Supreme Court decision was ever modified.

But the state’s Department of Healthcare and Family Services contends abortions won’t be outlawed even if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The department says the pre-Roe statute that prohibited performance of abortion procedures was invalidated in a 1973 case and was repealed.

The department says the current trigger language “only amounts to a policy statement because it has no operative provisions and does not authorize punishment.”

Rauner’s administration said the current law already covers abortions and “goes above and beyond federal law by covering abortions to protect the health of the mother.” They noted that 17 states including Illinois allow taxpayer funds to pay for abortion beyond the federal guidelines.

The governor’s lack of support for the measure led to Rauner being dubbed a liar by Personal PAC. The abortion-rights group also released a 2014 candidate questionnaire in which Rauner wrote that he’d support legislation to help expand abortion coverage for low-income women.

Personal PAC on Monday night released a video full of duct tape references — an ode to a statewide ad Rauner was featured in last month — while urging the governor to “stick to his word” about his pro-choice views.

“We’re taking duct tape to Springfield to tell Bruce Rauner to stick to his promise to defend women’s health,” State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, says in the video.

“Bruce Rauner, stick to your word,” Feigenholtz says while holding up a roll of tape.

The video ends with a picture of Rauner from his own ad — with duct tape covering his mouth.

Last week, Terry Cosgrove, CEO of Personal PAC, released a candidate questionnaire from the 2014 governor’s race showing Rauner’s support for pro-choice causes. He said it was the first time in 28 years that the organization released such a survey, choosing to do so to show that Rauner “misrepresented” and “lied to voters” about his women’s rights views.

In a statement on the 2014 questionnaire, Rauner wrote: “I dislike the Illinois law that restricts abortion coverage under the state Medicaid plan and state employees’ health insurance because I believe it unfairly restricts access based on income. I would support a legislative effort to reverse that law.”

Rauner’s administration on Tuesday released a video featuring prominent women in the administration, including Deputy Gov. Leslie Munger, speaking of the governor’s support of women’s issues.