Absent budget, Lisa Madigan files motion to stop state worker pay

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan on Thursday filed court papers seeking to stop state worker pay by the end of February unless Gov. Rauner and the Illinois General Assembly pass a budget.

Her request seeks to dissolve a preliminary injunction which allowed state workers to be paid during the impasse.

“The people ask that this court terminate the injunction as of February 28, 2017, giving the General Assembly and the Governor additional time to enact appropriations legislation before the injunction is dissolved,” Madigan wrote in the filing, which asks that the court dissolve Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s power to authorize payments to state employees.

The request was filed Thursday evening in St. Clair County. The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees is listed as the plaintiff. The defendants are Rauner, Mendoza, Acting Director of Central Management Services Michael Hoffman and the Illinois Dept. of Central Management Services.

Lisa Madigan is the daughter of Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, Rauner’s political nemesis.