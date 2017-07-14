Accused Fourth of July killer held without bond

An argument over a stolen bike touched off a violent back and forth that ended in the death a middle-aged Austin resident, who was celebrating the Fourth of July holiday, and the injury of another man, Cook County prosecutors said Friday.

Devin Sanders, 17, is charged with killing 51-year-old Tyrone Burdine, a bystander in the deadly incident, in the 1600 block of North Major.

Sanders is also charged in the attempted murder of his target–a 19-year-old man, who was shot in the back. He was also charged in the attempted murder of the surviving victim’s 12- year-old cousin.

Judge Maria Kuriakos Ciesil called Sanders a danger to society before ordering him held without bond.

“You were firing, not caring about where you were, and Mr. Burdine was trying to celebrate the holiday, which is what any normal American should be able to do on that day,” Kuriakos Ciesil said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Joseph Carlson said Sanders, a reputed member of the P-block faction of the Four Corner Hustlers, accosted the 19-year-old victim at a neighborhood White Castle and accused him of stealing his sister’s bike.

Earlier in the day, the group the 19-year-old man was with did take a bike they found in Galewood Park that no one claimed, Carlson said.

After a verbal back and forth between Sanders and his group of friends and the victim and his group of friends, a fight broke out. Another man then joined Sanders, brandishing a gun and threatened the victim and his group of friends, Carlson said.

The 19-year-old and the 12-year-old left after seeing the weapon, but Sanders allegedly followed them in a Volkswagen.

Moments later, Carlson said, the two victims were walking in an alley when they saw Sanders leaning out of a passenger-side window of the Volkswagen.

When Sanders fired at them, they turned and ran, but Sanders allegedly kept shooting in their direction.

That’s how Burdine got hit while he was celebrating the holiday on his lawn with neighbors. There were 40 to 50 people at the gathering when Burdine was gunned down.

After the 19-year-old man fell after he was shot, Sanders shot Burdine in the head, Carlson said.

Burdine didn’t know the two other victims or Sanders.

Sanders’ co-defendant, Darius Coakley, 18, who was allegedly driving the car tied to the shootings, is also being held without bond for the crime.