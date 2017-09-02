Accused Chicago Loop Synagogue vandal held on $150,000 bail

Stuart Wright, 31, faces one count of hate crime at a church or synagogue and one count of criminal damage to property. | Chicago Police

A 31-year-old man accused of vandalizing the Chicago Loop Synagogue was ordered held on $150,000 bail Thursday.

Stuart Wright was charged with a hate crime and criminal damage to property for allegedly placing several swastika stickers on the front doors and smashing a front glass window at the synagogue, 16 S. Clark St., early Saturday.

“We can’t tolerate this behavior,” Judge Donald Panarese Jr. said in setting bail.

Wright was identified through information provided on a tip line to Area Central detectives, police said. He was arrested about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday as he left a home in the 2100 block of South Loomis.

Wright is a certified public accountant, his attorney said.

Police found a pamphlet in his home that read, “How to Own a N—–.”

The tipster who called about him said Wright is a known white supremacist, Assistant State’s Attorney Lorraine Scaduto said.

Fingerprints taken from the swastika stickers matched Wright’s, Scaduto said. There were also three cuts on Wright’s hands, she said.