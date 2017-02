Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61, reports say

Actors Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton (right) arrive at a screening of The History Channel's "Hatfields & McCoys" at the Aero Theater on May 20, 2012, in Santa Monica, California. | Getty Images

Actor Bill Paxton, who won an Emmy for the TV miniseries “Hatfields asnd McCoys,” has died, People magazine reported Sunday. He was 61.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement.

Paxton won an Emmy for the TV miniseries “Hatfields and McCoys.”