Adams Street Bridge closed for painting starting Monday

The Adams Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed for daily painting work starting Monday morning in the Loop.

The bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation. Detour routes will be set up for vehicles and bicycles during the closure.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker, where drivers can go north to Madison or south to Van Buren to cross the river, CDOT said. They can then take Jefferson or Clinton back to westbound Adams.