Adams Street Bridge closing for final boat run season testing

The Adams Street Bridge over the south branch of the Chicago River will be closed Wednesday through Friday for final season bridge lift testing.

The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Friday for final testing and balancing before the spring boat run season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Detour routes for vehicles and bicycles will be set up, CDOT said. Westbound traffic will be directed to Wacker and motorists will be able to go south to Van Buren, or north to Madison to continue west across the river.

Motorists on the west side of the river should use Jefferson from Van Buren, or Clinton from Madison to return to westbound Adams, CDOT said.

CTA customers are advised to allow extra travel time.