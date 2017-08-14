Adams Street Bridge closing over the river Tuesday for repairs

The Adams Street Bridge over the Chicago River will close from Tuesday morning through Friday to complete work after the major rebuild of the structure that ended earlier this year.

The bridge will close at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Detour routes for vehicles and bicycles will be set up, CDOT said. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker, and drivers will be able to go south to Van Buren or north to Madison to continue westbound across the river.

Once on the west side of the river, drivers should use Jefferson to Clinton to return to westbound Adams, CDOT said.