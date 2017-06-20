Adams Street bridge over river to close Wednesday, Thursday

The bridge over the Chicago River on Adams Street will close to traffic Wednesday and possibly Thursday on the Near West Side.

The bridge is scheduled to close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and again on Thursday if needed, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

Traffic headed west will be directed to Wacker Drive, CDOT said. Drivers can go south to Van Buren Street or north to Madison Street to continue west across the river. Drivers can then use Jefferson or Clinton streets to get back to Adams.

Travelers using the CTA should allow extra time for their trips.