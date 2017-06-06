Adams Street bridge to close daily through Friday

The Adams Street bridge over the Chicago River downtown will be closed daily through Friday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The bridge will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, according to CDOT.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker Drive, and drivers can go south to Van Buren or north to Madison to continue west across the river, according to CDOT. Once on the west side of the river, drivers should use Jefferson or Clinton to return to Adams.

CTA bus customers are advised to allow for extra time and plan ahead by checking transitchicago.com/alerts.