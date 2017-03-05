Adams Street bridge to close during the day Thursday and Friday

The Adams Street bridge over the Chicago River will close during the day Thursday and Friday for testing ahead of boat season, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

The bridge will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday for electrical testing of the new structure, according to a statement from CDOT.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker and drivers may go south to Van Buren or north to Madison to continue west across the river, according to CDOT. Once on the west side of the river, they should use Jefferson from Van Buren or Clinton from Madison to return to westbound Adams.

Drivers and bicyclists are advised to allow for extra travel time.